There is no nano metrology nano.gov or internet of bodies 6G-ITU IMT-2030? An exercise in critical thought or thinking it through ... Is Sasha Latypova A FRAUD?!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
238 followers
Follow
91 views • 22 hours ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989067806202294585?t=RHmb4IDOjM4xgBCMdBOz4A&s=19


802.15.6 - 802.15.4 - 802.15.5 - 802.15.7 - 1906.1 - 1906.1.1 IEEE Explain how they all work together in the internet of BioNanoThings https://x.com/i/grok/share/5t4zg8WJ8SnjkDC55GclAwTam

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988843024839762193?t=mdTxfy55fdqhSkIwKg556w&s=19


Hey grok with elons direct from satellite to phone service coupled with the internet of BioNanoThings what type of geocaching healthcare ransom hell can you envision will come on the Horizons? https://x.com/i/grok/share/RLPsQJfRf1LxXzFTuCvQvJZNy

￼￼￼￼

.

Your body is the internet Perdue University

https://x.com/PurdueECE/status/1108049422057984021?t=aWSt6lRI72L0jRp5IpnNNQ&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988872386758791631?t=gs6yP0sQctLeEhw_G2If1A&s=19


Nanometrology, the science of measurement at the nanoscale, is enabling real-time health monitoring through advanced sensor technologies. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nanometrology+for+real-time+health+monitoring&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d952ee531d9c3302d986c2

.

European Telecommunication Standards Institute


Bio-Nano-Things Networking #ETSI


#smartBAN #MedicalBAN

Research & standards

Learn more related to Research, Standards & Innovation ETSI https://www.etsi.org/technologies/51-research-standards

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989080022557290955?t=UO6qRCT-7xuMKbY2q7G33g&s=19


bionano things networking TC smartM2M https://search.brave.com/search?q=bionano+things+networking+TC+smartM2M&source=android&summary=1&conversation=50c53ac36df9ce4b73bbd3

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1911619359606218800?t=ZU1AoLNIfHdqYgppyGGhfg&s=19


6G Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? Tech 2030, Josep Miquel Jornet The Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level! https://rumble.com/v6s29ur-409932387.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1987640009156186467?t=S5mZ7dwMpQ81CtMJKQ8aoA&s=19


telebiometrics in 6G iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=telebiometrics+in+6G+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8495238339565d0499112b

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1988771693565768166?t=vqQa87m0a0bsd120_InkiQ&s=19


how does intrabody communication work? https://search.brave.com/search?q=how+does+intrabody+communication+work%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ae4b75a24f622c262c60ee

.

how old is intrabody communication? https://search.brave.com/search?q=how+old+is+intrabody+communication%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d59b635ad9a399706a19c7

.

how does internet of bio-nano Things work? https://search.brave.com/search?q=how+does+internet+of+bio-nano+Things+work%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c3fb8b2091a9dcb00f0310

Keywords
trump20242030covid
