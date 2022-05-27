ARE CHINA & RUSSIA IN BETTER ECONOMIC SHAPE THAN WE ARE?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Russia is a commodities powerhouse; China a manufacturing powerhouse. Both nations have tremendous stockpiles of gold, nuclear weapons and major trading relationships around the world. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has printed trillions of dollars, the U.S. government intervenes in all aspects of our lives and endless wars have economically devastated us. The "land of the free" took a terrible turn, and must head back to freedom.