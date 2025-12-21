Epstein victim: They can't call me a liar anymore, says Maria Farmer

Epstein victim: They can't call me a liar anymore

Maria Farmer broke down as newly released Epstein files confirmed that a 1996 complaint she and her sister filed — detailing Epstein’s predatory behavior — was completely ignored by the FBI.

"I've waited 30 years. I can’t believe it. They can’t call me a liar anymore."

The report alleged Epstein directed her to photograph young girls and stole personal photos of her underage sisters. Both she and her sister Annie were later assaulted by Epstein.

Adding:

Despite redactions, latest Epstein file dump leaves what may be his darkest secret in plain sight

If you thought the convicted pedo and suspected Mossad asset’s manipulation, abuse and prostituting of teen girls to powerful men was bad enough, the new photos and documents released by the DoJ (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61586)may rock you to your core.

🔴 Alongside disturbing scanned excerpts from a “baby massage” manual, files show multiple photos of a bare-chested Epstein smiling as he poses on a foldout couch beside what is clearly a small child’s leg. Then there are the photos of him holding and embracing very young children

🔴 Images from inside his NYC townhouse show it to be littered with sick child-themed artwork and decorations, including a painting by Jorge Alvarez of an aroused pre-teen boy prancing around against the background of what appear to be demonic figures, and a life size bronze statue of an African American child sitting on a couch, smiling

🔴 The archive also includes a complaint to the FBI by former Epstein employee Maria Farmer, who urged the agency to urgently investigate the financier’s interest in “child pornography,” including stolen photos of her 12-16-year-old sisters, in 1996. The agency ignored Farmer, she was threatened (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/61510), and for decades she was accused of making up the allegations

How much deeper does this rabbit hole go? How much more depraved could the Epstein saga get? What is the DoJ still hiding? And what comes next – straight up Pizzagate-style elite adrenochrome harvesting and murder rituals, as Q has spent years alleging?

😰 At this point, nothing would be surprising anymore.