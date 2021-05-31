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Civil Disobedience
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80 views • May 31, 2021
EDUCATE YOURSELVES, Claim your rights and take a stand.
Do Not Comply with govt over-reach that infringes upon your inalienable rights.
Complying only leads to the gas chambers folks.
thanks for watching :)
Do Not Comply with govt over-reach that infringes upon your inalienable rights.
Complying only leads to the gas chambers folks.
thanks for watching :)
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