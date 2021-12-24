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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Thursday 12/23/21 • Blue Cities & Europe Declaring Martial Law For Christmas
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60 views • December 24, 2021
THURSDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: BLUE CITIES JOIN EUROPE IN DECLARING MARTIAL LAW AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS
Meanwhile, under court order, the FDA releases more data on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine - including THOUSANDS of deaths!
This is a MUST-SEE Thursday edition of The Alex Jones Show loaded with special guests including Dr. Zelenko, Alison Steinberg and more! The globalist house of cards is collapsing! Join the infowar NOW to be part of the victory!
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The Alex Jones Show
Meanwhile, under court order, the FDA releases more data on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine - including THOUSANDS of deaths!
This is a MUST-SEE Thursday edition of The Alex Jones Show loaded with special guests including Dr. Zelenko, Alison Steinberg and more! The globalist house of cards is collapsing! Join the infowar NOW to be part of the victory!
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****
• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel
Any Amount Will Help
• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]
• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel
• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel
• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You
• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube
• Infowars Live TV presents •
• THE ALEX JONES SHOW
• WAR ROOM - OWEN SHROYER
• THE AMERICAN JOURNAL - HARRISON SMITH
• HARD HITTING • NEWS • ANALYSIS • REPORTS • INTERVIEWS •
• https://www.infowars.com/app
• https://www.infowars.com/show
• https://www.infowars.com
• https://www.infowarsstore.com
• https://www.banned.video
• https://www.newswars.com
• https://tv.infowars.com
• FIND ALEX JONES and INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS
• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel
• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel
• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0
• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY
• https://www.mixcloud.com/RonGibsonChannel PODCAST
• Current Social Media
• https://flote.app/RonGibsonChannel
• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel
• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel
• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel
• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel
• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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