Crazy End Time Topics in the News, Plus Dream Confirmation

We cover a bunch of end of days news that is over the top plus confirmation of a dream about Mad Cow potentially from the vaccine. It is crazy town. New book

https://www.amazon.com/Seal-Opened-Keys-Beast-KINGDOM-ebook/dp/B0B65NZH1R/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2S36G3FIJVMYW&keywords=sjwellfire&qid=1657824645&sprefix=sjwellfire%2Caps%2C76&sr=8-2



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