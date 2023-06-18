"Senator" Fetterman's Eloquence

Now I know why they got "Senator" Fetterman in, and why they are keeping him in: To make Biden sound more "normal" when he speaks. To complete the plan and make this the "NEW normal," these guys should both hire Ozzy Osborn as their translator (who you will see auditioning at the end).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.