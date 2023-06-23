Hillary’s "$84 Million" Money Laundering Scheme EXPOSED!

American campaign finance laws are notoriously porous, but there remain certain rules in place that cannot be broken without running afoul of the law. The Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 appears to have clearly violated these rules, in particular using state Democratic parties to accept large donations which were then turned over to the DNC, which was run by Clinton operatives.
Jimmy recalls covering these illegal transactions when they were happening and wonders why Clinton and her team have remained free from prosecution.
REALLY?? Seems pretty obvious to me.. (RAV)
The Jimmy Dore Show June 23, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
