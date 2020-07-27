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Bill Gates, l'homme derrière lequel se cache le grand projet mondialiste de la mise en esclavage de l'humanité
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65 views • July 27, 2020
Monsieur Bill Gates n'a rien du gentil philanthrope qu'il aimerait faire croire qu'il est. Cette vidéo propose quelques pistes intéressantes. Il est bon de savoir que toutes ces pistes peuvent être vérifiées. Starbucks, Bain & Co, mormonisme, Mossad en sont les principales.
Voici la vidéo d'origine :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&;v=dX9O3Yi-Nn0
La traduction française a été faite par l'association Égalité & Réconciliation :
https://www.egaliteetreconciliation.fr/
Sources:
GMO Impossible Burger Tests Positive for Glyphosate
https://livingmaxwell.com/gmo-impossible-burger-glyphosate

Critics Challenge the Health Benefits of Alternative Meat https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-18/faux-meat-has-a-real-threat-with-opponents-attacking-healthiness

Bill Gates Beef With Climate Change https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpwJtdcYkAA&;feature=emb_title

Bain Financial Statement Archives https://archive.org/details/407723-bain-capital-fund-ix-lp-financial-statements-dec/page/n7/mode/2up

When Mitt Romney Came to Town https://archive.org/details/WhenMittRomneyCameToTown-2011

Bain Capital Investments 1984-1999 https://archive.org/details/270240-db-prospectus/page/n18/mode/2up

Bayer: Need some heroin for your cough ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9uuzRXZakI

Mitt Romney on Bain’s plan to buy and harvest companies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EsxNYXW5i8

Greed and Debt: The True Story of Mitt Romney and Bain Capital
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/greed-and-debt-the-true-story-of-mitt-romney-and-bain-capital-183291/

How Mitt Romney Helped Monsanto Take Over the World
https://www.motherjones.com/food/2012/09/romney-monsanto-bain/

Starbucks is adding plant-based meat and oat milk lattes to its menu in China
https://www.bain.com/about/media-center/bain-in-the-news/2020/starbucks-adding-plant-based-meat-oat-milk-to-menu-in-china/

The Starbucks Effect-Bain https://www.bain.com/insights/the-starbucks-effect/

Melusine (Alchemical Siren, Twin-tailed Mermaid)
http://symboldictionary.net/?p=1153

Lives have been ruined - contaminated blood victims
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-48104413  How Bill Gates is Tied to the Success of Starbucks https://www.lifedaily.com/story/how-bill-gates-is-tied-to-the-success-starbucks/

When a competitor tried to buy Starbucks, Howard Schultz was rescued by Bill Gates Sr.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/04/bill-gates-sr-helped-howard-schultz-buy-starbucks.html

Howard Schultz Insane Story about Bill Gates and his dad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDHGgiTErAQ

Bain Company Profile https://www.vault.com/company-profiles/management-strategy/bain-company

Breaking Down Bain Capital https://www.npr.org/2012/01/14/145235049/breaking-down-bain-capital

Bain: A Consulting Firm Too Hot to Handle? http://archive.is/qK0hu

Mitt Romney, Netanyahu are old friends https://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/08/us/politics/mitt-romney-and-benjamin-netanyahu-are-old-friends.html

A Closer Look at Cheney and Halliburtton https://www.nytimes.com/2004/09/28/us/a-closer-look-at-cheney-and-halliburton.html

Agricultural Industry Secrets https://usrtk.org/a-few-other-things-the-agrichemical-industry-doesnt-want-you-to-know-about-them-crimes-scandals-and-other-wrongdoing/#_ftn38
Mengele Chemikal was part of Monsanto
Who are the driving forces behind Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods? https://www.scmp.com/magazines/style/travel-food/article/3015024/who-are-driving-forces-behind-beyond-meat-and

Starbucks Drink Ingredients List https://foodbabe.com/starbucks-finally-publishes-drink-ingredient-list/

Romney, debt, and Bain’s way https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/article/20120130/NEWS/301309403

Mon Blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Keywords
bill gatesphilanthropiesectemormonisme
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