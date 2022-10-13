Russia Gains Back The Upper Hand In Ukraine

On October 12, air alert sounded in different regions of Ukraine for the third day in a row. The eastern and central regions of the country were mostly affected, including the capital city of Kiev.

While Russian forces do not stop damaging the strategic military and energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine, Kiev is assessing the damage. According to the Ukrainian Minister of Energy, the two days of massive strikes resulted in damage to about 30 % of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Among the targets hit by Russian missiles, there are also strategically important military facilities. For example, the railway junctions were damaged in Pavlograd, which is the main line of supplies for the Ukrainian grouping in the Donbass.

Amid the ongoing missile and UAV attacks, the Russian military gained the upper hand on some front lines.

On the night of October 11, Ukrainian forces attempted again to storm Russian positions near Kremennaya. The offensive of the Ukrainian military was repelled and even led to a Russian counteroffensive. Russian units managed to advance towards the river of Zherebets and take control of the villages of Terny and Novosadovoye.

Despite the Ukrainian efforts to break through Russian defenses near Svatovo and Kremennaya, Russians are still holding control of the towns as well as of the road between them.

In the DPR, Russian-led forces continue the mop up operations on the outskirts of Bakhmut and advance deep into the town. Wagner assault groups are also approaching Bakhmut from the southern direction. Russian offensive is also ongoing on the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

The recent damage to the railway junctions is expected to complicate Ukrainian military supplies and may threaten the Ukrainian defenses on the Donbass front lines.

In the Zaporozhie and Kherson regions, Ukrainian units continue their attacks on Russian positions with small forces in different areas but so far to no avail.

On October 12, Kiev confirmed the receiving of four additional HIMARS combat vehicles, the allocation of which was announced by the US on October 4. Also, the arrival of four German IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine was confirmed.

Western partners continue to provide weapons to the Ukrainian terrorist regime. Despite the warnings from Moscow, Kiev did not stop attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on the Russian territory. The Russian Security Forces thwarted a terrorist attack prepared by a Ukrainian citizen on the outskirts of Moscow. The terrorist was captured with the portable Igla MANPADS. Another Ukrainian terrorist was captured when preparing an explosion in the Russian Bryansk region. On the same day, Russian Security Service identified 12 accomplices of a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Eight of them were detained, including citizens of Ukraine and Armenia. The orchestrator of the attack which claimed lives of four Russian civilians was the head of military intelligence of Ukraine.

