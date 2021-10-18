BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NorbzWorld: Growing Weed With Magnets Experiment Part 3 [17.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • October 18, 2021
Week 4 update and inventory check $$.
Watch all the episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqJ0b-7zqsLu1BGLQCejY5mQ

420magazine grow journal: https://www.420magazine.com/community/threads/pineapple-express-run-with-heavy-magnet-frequency-treatments.506884/

Inventory cost/checklist:

Plants: $20 each? $80 (mine were gifted, not sure what prices are).
Tent: $100
Lights: $190 + $70 + 40 = (I got two LED's + sub lights)
Pots: $30 (ranging in sizes, tiny up to 7gal)
Trays: $15
Soil: $25
Fans: $30
Humidifier: $45
Hygrometer: $20
Timer: $27

Pressure Sprayer/Mister: $40
PH Meter/PPM Meter: $25

LET Strip: $20
Power bar: $10
Sheers: $15
Jugs: $10
PH up/down: $23
CalMag: $35
BudJuice: $40
Reflectors: 20
Trellis Net: $14

Total'ing $950'ish + taxes/delivery let's round it to 1K. Eliminate all the stuff you don't 'neeeed' and we'd probably be a lot lower.

All of these were ordered from Amazon/Ebay except for the soil, plants, and small pots.

I got my two new clones and one might not be making it as the first night was rough and my lights are wayyyy too strong and close for them. I ended up flipping my tent vertically, and in trying to revive them I let the humidifier go too long too strong and fukt up my adults as I drenched them and waterlogged the leaves. Now the babies and the adults are all mad at me, and slowly recovering.

Lot's of growth in a week - and lot's of learning along the way. My soil got waterphobic/aquaphobic.. had to loosen up the soil, mix it, water slowly for a few hours, and repeat.

I'll do the next update in a few weeks so we have some growth and highlights as right now things are just starting to normalize and... well... grow.

Thank you for being on this journey with me, salute!

#MagneticWeed #GrowWeedWithMagnets #PineappleExpressGrow

110 views Oct 17, 2021
NorbzWorld
36.5K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_i7EkRfJjc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy