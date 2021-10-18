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NorbzWorld: Growing Weed With Magnets Experiment Part 3 [17.10.2021]
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93 views • October 18, 2021
Week 4 update and inventory check $$.
Watch all the episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqJ0b-7zqsLu1BGLQCejY5mQ
420magazine grow journal: https://www.420magazine.com/community/threads/pineapple-express-run-with-heavy-magnet-frequency-treatments.506884/
Inventory cost/checklist:
Plants: $20 each? $80 (mine were gifted, not sure what prices are).
Tent: $100
Lights: $190 + $70 + 40 = (I got two LED's + sub lights)
Pots: $30 (ranging in sizes, tiny up to 7gal)
Trays: $15
Soil: $25
Fans: $30
Humidifier: $45
Hygrometer: $20
Timer: $27
Pressure Sprayer/Mister: $40
PH Meter/PPM Meter: $25
LET Strip: $20
Power bar: $10
Sheers: $15
Jugs: $10
PH up/down: $23
CalMag: $35
BudJuice: $40
Reflectors: 20
Trellis Net: $14
Total'ing $950'ish + taxes/delivery let's round it to 1K. Eliminate all the stuff you don't 'neeeed' and we'd probably be a lot lower.
All of these were ordered from Amazon/Ebay except for the soil, plants, and small pots.
I got my two new clones and one might not be making it as the first night was rough and my lights are wayyyy too strong and close for them. I ended up flipping my tent vertically, and in trying to revive them I let the humidifier go too long too strong and fukt up my adults as I drenched them and waterlogged the leaves. Now the babies and the adults are all mad at me, and slowly recovering.
Lot's of growth in a week - and lot's of learning along the way. My soil got waterphobic/aquaphobic.. had to loosen up the soil, mix it, water slowly for a few hours, and repeat.
I'll do the next update in a few weeks so we have some growth and highlights as right now things are just starting to normalize and... well... grow.
Thank you for being on this journey with me, salute!
#MagneticWeed #GrowWeedWithMagnets #PineappleExpressGrow
110 views Oct 17, 2021
NorbzWorld
36.5K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_i7EkRfJjc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Watch all the episodes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqJ0b-7zqsLu1BGLQCejY5mQ
420magazine grow journal: https://www.420magazine.com/community/threads/pineapple-express-run-with-heavy-magnet-frequency-treatments.506884/
Inventory cost/checklist:
Plants: $20 each? $80 (mine were gifted, not sure what prices are).
Tent: $100
Lights: $190 + $70 + 40 = (I got two LED's + sub lights)
Pots: $30 (ranging in sizes, tiny up to 7gal)
Trays: $15
Soil: $25
Fans: $30
Humidifier: $45
Hygrometer: $20
Timer: $27
Pressure Sprayer/Mister: $40
PH Meter/PPM Meter: $25
LET Strip: $20
Power bar: $10
Sheers: $15
Jugs: $10
PH up/down: $23
CalMag: $35
BudJuice: $40
Reflectors: 20
Trellis Net: $14
Total'ing $950'ish + taxes/delivery let's round it to 1K. Eliminate all the stuff you don't 'neeeed' and we'd probably be a lot lower.
All of these were ordered from Amazon/Ebay except for the soil, plants, and small pots.
I got my two new clones and one might not be making it as the first night was rough and my lights are wayyyy too strong and close for them. I ended up flipping my tent vertically, and in trying to revive them I let the humidifier go too long too strong and fukt up my adults as I drenched them and waterlogged the leaves. Now the babies and the adults are all mad at me, and slowly recovering.
Lot's of growth in a week - and lot's of learning along the way. My soil got waterphobic/aquaphobic.. had to loosen up the soil, mix it, water slowly for a few hours, and repeat.
I'll do the next update in a few weeks so we have some growth and highlights as right now things are just starting to normalize and... well... grow.
Thank you for being on this journey with me, salute!
#MagneticWeed #GrowWeedWithMagnets #PineappleExpressGrow
110 views Oct 17, 2021
NorbzWorld
36.5K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_i7EkRfJjc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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