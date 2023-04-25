RealDealFilms Presents:

JonBenet Ramsey Revelations 'Revisited' (Film HD) by Dean Ryan



In this 2nd Edition take on the Original Film, it will keep the suspense and paint a clearer picture of what really happened in the Ramsey Cold Case.



In the year 2017, while in Boulder, Colorado Dean Ryan was given the confessions of a dying man. This terminally ill man was Boulder Municipal Judge William H. Long.

Judge Long's first hand accounts reveal the cover-up, identities and motive of the participants in the murder of JonBenet Ramsey. Starting in (2017) frontside of the Ramsey house in Boulder, CO and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada (2019) with a recorded read-through of Judge Long's detailed accounts by Dean Ryan.

While revealing names involved in this cold case, this rare Documentary exposes the environment that surrounded JonBenet Ramsey, that ultimately ended her young life.

