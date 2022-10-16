Create New Account
10-16-2022 Hope is not weak, nor supposed to replace critical thinking
The British American Patriot
Published a month ago |

Episode 98


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thebritishL

Communication from the Trump team is getting very pushy, clearly in an effort to bait the criminals into the possible arrest. There is so much happening it is hard to keep up with. All of our opinions and interpretations are important, and we must keep communicating to stay sharp. But it is OK to have hope, because none of us truly do know what is going to happen, so we keep our hopes up while continuing to pay attention and critically think.


Watch the Lala/Bren podcast here (Thanks Baseb13):

https://www.podserve.fm/series/website/lala-blz-no-psyop,2450/74973


Link for the video I ended the podcast with:

https://youtu.be/ygTxeYEyFi4

