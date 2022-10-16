10-16-2022 Hope is not weak, nor supposed to replace critical thinking

Episode 98
If you enjoy the show and wish to buy me a coffee, please follow the link below:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thebritishL
Communication from the Trump team is getting very pushy, clearly in an effort to bait the criminals into the possible arrest. There is so much happening it is hard to keep up with. All of our opinions and interpretations are important, and we must keep communicating to stay sharp. But it is OK to have hope, because none of us truly do know what is going to happen, so we keep our hopes up while continuing to pay attention and critically think.
Watch the Lala/Bren podcast here (Thanks Baseb13):
https://www.podserve.fm/series/website/lala-blz-no-psyop,2450/74973
Link for the video I ended the podcast with:
https://youtu.be/ygTxeYEyFi4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.