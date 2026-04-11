🎵Flute with acoustic guitar

Bossa Nova, Nylon-string acoustic guitar plays syncopated jazz chords with a steady thumb-plucked bassline on beats 1 and 3, A second nylon-string guitar performs melodic improvisations using chromatic passing tones and rapid arpeggios, The percussion consists of a shaker playing consistent sixteenth notes and a woodblock or rimshot hitting on the 'and' of beat 2 and beat 4, A melodic flute enters to play the main theme with light vibrato, The tempo is 120 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of C Major, The arrangement is sparse, focusing on the interplay between the rhythmic guitar comping and the lead woodwind







[Instrumental]



[Intro]

[nylon-string acoustic guitar enters with syncopated chords]

[shaker and soft kick drum enter]



[A Section]

[upright bass enters playing root-fifth pattern]

[flute enters with the main melody]

[woodblock accents on the off-beats]



[B Section]

[clean electric guitar takes over the melodic lead]

[acoustic guitar continues rhythmic comping]

[flute provides occasional trills and background flourishes]



[Outro]

[flute and electric guitar play in unison]

[instruments fade out leaving only the acoustic guitar and shaker]

[final acoustic guitar chord rings out]

