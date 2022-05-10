Congressman Jim Jordan questions Dr. Makary on avoidance of natural immunity studies

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Congressman Jim Jordan questions Dr. Makary why CDC-NIH haven't done any clinical study on natural immunity against covid-19, despite tens of billions of dollars in annual funds available. https://www.bitchute.com/video/I9EysRp6ri42/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/BFXs4koW2S2B/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxV3vABU8Igd/