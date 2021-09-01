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Beast System, everyone is born into is 2000 years old.
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84 views • September 01, 2021
The con-trolls have a 2000 year old head-start on the masses / population. Revelations is about your battles with yourself. Gog and Magog are ideologies, belief systems, schools of thought. The fact is, the cabal behind it all - trained, schooled and screwed the entire world we live in. Stand on the Scriptures, religion divined us into this situation, our unified spiritualism will divine us out of it. Take the He-A-Rhose Journey Urself; enter the Kingdom ~ BRing The One Light back Out Tu Shine on this darkness forevermore.
There ARR 2 paths to Heaven, The Dao Ohr the Tao ~ both head utu Yahweh
There ARR 2 paths to Heaven, The Dao Ohr the Tao ~ both head utu Yahweh
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