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2021-08-03 Reiner Fuellmich Update - We are starting to win in Courts
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380 views • August 14, 2021
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This is a message to all of humanity. We are starting to win in courts. I believe that Alberta backed off and downgraded covid 19 to the seasonal flu BECAUSE OF COURT cases all over the world. That means that other provinces will follow. Don't stop the pressure people, this will never be over, UNTIL ALL THE CRIMINALS are charged, convicted, and executed for crimes against humanity.
This is a message to all of humanity. We are starting to win in courts. I believe that Alberta backed off and downgraded covid 19 to the seasonal flu BECAUSE OF COURT cases all over the world. That means that other provinces will follow. Don't stop the pressure people, this will never be over, UNTIL ALL THE CRIMINALS are charged, convicted, and executed for crimes against humanity.
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