Consumer Alert: Dr. Juanita Bynum

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Help, I think that I am living in an alternate reality. The last time that I looked, prayer was free. Oh wait, here is a scripture that pretty much says it. Listen as Christopher shares on this craziness that is going on in the Church.
Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst &amp; 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst
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