Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator' who played Biden 'like a fiddle'

Donald Trump has reiterated comments made earlier on social media regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening speech, where he called the Ukrainian president "a dictator without elections," as well as a "modestly good comedian" - who played Biden "like a fiddle".

The US president's statements come after Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US president is living in a Russian-made "disinformation space".

