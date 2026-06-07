BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS

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The moral and good people of the earth are the peacemakers no matter what their skin color is. The peace makers are here and they will not subject themselves to immoral, wicked people or their doctrines. The good people must all stand up for all that is right.
My blog is Restore Your Soul - https://restoreyoursoul.org/?blog=y