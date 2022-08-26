The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 67 – Borderless Country

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How Would You Feel About Living in A Country Without Borders?

Would You Feel Safe?



In Episode 67, The Patriot and The Lama Will Discuss the Current Issues Around the Movement of Open Borders.



So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as This Could Help Wake Them Up and Prepare Them Appropriately.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Change for Their Life for the Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.



At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.



🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: Rasaji.com