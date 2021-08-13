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🛡️ PUT ON THE WHOLE ARMOR OF GOD | Powerful Bible Meditation | Do THIS & shield yourself from evil!
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40 views • August 13, 2021
Use this powerful meditation, based on Ephesians 6:10-24, to prepare your mind and soul for battle against spiritual warfare. More than just fortifying yourself against the forces of darkness; when you put on the whole armor of God, you are recognizing and receiving each spiritual gift & every single spiritual blessing that the Lord has given you.
🛡️ The armor is a set, and each piece of armor serves a different purpose to protect you. Be sure to don the FULL armor of God to ensure you receive all of His strength, support, and encouragement. 🛡️
💗 God our Father loves you, and He is waiting for you to turn to Him in your time of need. There are troubling times that are coming for all of us - if you seek strength and refuge in the Lord He will shield you from your enemies and give you power to persevere. 💗
✝️ Keep your eyes fixed upon the truth, and stand in the victory won by your savior Jesus Christ! Remember - these enemies are focused on you because of your belief in the gift of salvation the Lord has given you through the sacrifice of His Son. If you feel your heart gripped with fear, look up and call on Jesus to save you. That faith is so powerful, it can overcome legions of demons! ✝️
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It is never too late to reach out to the Lord our Father and ask forgiveness for your sins. He loves you, and nothing brings Him greater joy than when you repent and earnestly strive to be closer to Him.
🙏 Repenting of your sins and acknowledging Jesus Christ as your savior is the ONLY thing that will lead to your eternal salvation. Once you reach out to the Lord and humbly submit as a sinner, acknowledging that the blood of Jesus is the one true thing that can save you, you will be cleansed and born anew! 🙏
May the Lord Bless you!
🎵 Music - Dark Medieval Trailer - Orchestralis
➡️ Mirrors - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2VWx_JEXTA&;t=2s
🛡️ The armor is a set, and each piece of armor serves a different purpose to protect you. Be sure to don the FULL armor of God to ensure you receive all of His strength, support, and encouragement. 🛡️
💗 God our Father loves you, and He is waiting for you to turn to Him in your time of need. There are troubling times that are coming for all of us - if you seek strength and refuge in the Lord He will shield you from your enemies and give you power to persevere. 💗
✝️ Keep your eyes fixed upon the truth, and stand in the victory won by your savior Jesus Christ! Remember - these enemies are focused on you because of your belief in the gift of salvation the Lord has given you through the sacrifice of His Son. If you feel your heart gripped with fear, look up and call on Jesus to save you. That faith is so powerful, it can overcome legions of demons! ✝️
--------
It is never too late to reach out to the Lord our Father and ask forgiveness for your sins. He loves you, and nothing brings Him greater joy than when you repent and earnestly strive to be closer to Him.
🙏 Repenting of your sins and acknowledging Jesus Christ as your savior is the ONLY thing that will lead to your eternal salvation. Once you reach out to the Lord and humbly submit as a sinner, acknowledging that the blood of Jesus is the one true thing that can save you, you will be cleansed and born anew! 🙏
May the Lord Bless you!
🎵 Music - Dark Medieval Trailer - Orchestralis
➡️ Mirrors - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2VWx_JEXTA&;t=2s
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