Head of the Zaporozhye signed an order to hold a referendum on reunification with the Russia

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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 8, 2022
Head of the Zaporozhye region at the forum "We are together with Russia" announced that he had signed an order to hold a referendum on reunification with the Russian Federation
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1f7i6p-head-of-the-zaporozhye-signed-an-order-to-hold-a-referendum-on-reunificatio.html