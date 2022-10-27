Digital IDs, Digital Currency, Digital Vaccination Certifications, its all coming.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please visit: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/Rishi Sunak was appointed by the globalists… The next stage is set to unfold which will be a total collapse of the financial system. Who better to get to play the role than the man who’s family owns a social credit score company. The world is a stage and we’re just the enslaved audience watching it.