Starlink: That No Man Might Buy or Sell 08/31/2022

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Today Pastor Stan talks about Starlink. Some countries would like to destroy it, while phone companies are happy to in partnership with it. Might our cell phones be the start of the Mark of the Beast? Will our location always be known? Is there a hidden agenda other than giving consumers worldwide internet? These questions and more will be answered.
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