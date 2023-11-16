Create New Account
Whistleblower Says 'Directed Energy Weapons' Capable of Starting Earthquakes Operate in Antarctica
GalacticStorm
2176 Subscribers
Published 20 hours ago

🚩 (1/2) Raytheon Whistleblower Says 'Directed Energy Weapons' Capable of Starting Earthquakes Are Running in Antarctica

"Directed energy weapons platforms operating under the false pretenses of science. That's what's actually going on at the South Pole Station. There are technologies and weapons grade technologies on this planet that the average citizen cannot even begin to wrap their brains around. And that's why I'm speaking out.

The IceCube Neutrino Detector...The season that I was there, it went from construction to operations and maintenance. And when they first operated it, they caused two accidental earthquakes in Christchurch, New Zealand. So this is weapons grade stuff."

