Whistleblower Says 'Directed Energy Weapons' Capable of Starting Earthquakes Operate in Antarctica

🚩 (1/2) Raytheon Whistleblower Says 'Directed Energy Weapons' Capable of Starting Earthquakes Are Running in Antarctica
"Directed energy weapons platforms operating under the false pretenses of science. That's what's actually going on at the South Pole Station. There are technologies and weapons grade technologies on this planet that the average citizen cannot even begin to wrap their brains around. And that's why I'm speaking out.
The IceCube Neutrino Detector...The season that I was there, it went from construction to operations and maintenance. And when they first operated it, they caused two accidental earthquakes in Christchurch, New Zealand. So this is weapons grade stuff."
@patrickbetdavid
@ValuetainmentTV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.