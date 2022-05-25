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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat and Emergency Broadcast: A Nation in Mourning
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14 views • May 25, 2022
Violence and atrocities against the most vulnerable... How can we cope in a world gone crazy? What is at the root of the problem and does God give us any answers in His Word? Find hope and help when there is nothing else to cling to. John 10:10 and Luke 18:15-17.
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