The Russian Armed Forces are speeding every day, a few days after the liberation of Zelyonoye Pole, now units of the Vostok Group are liberating the settlement of Novopol in heavy battles, finally destroying the troops fighting for Zelensky. The footage of its liberation released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on May 31, 2025, shows how the Vostok Group actions by the 114th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Army, entered and captured the settlement area and raised the Russian flag in the central part of Novopol, located south of Donetsk and bordering the Zaporozhye region. The Russian assault troops broke through the Ukrainian defenses with the active support of aviation, artillery and UAV teams. During the decisive offensive actions, the Vostok Group used heavy fire, driving out, and defeating the stubborn enemy defenses.

Objective control shows how Zelensky's command personnel and their equipment were destroyed there. Their vehicles and communication systems were blown up and burned out so badly that they could no longer be used. After destroying the main resistance centers, the Russian assault troops cleared at least 140 installations and eliminated one company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Control was established over the main defense node, which was more than 2 kilometers deep and the front width reached 4 kilometers. The soldiers of the 114th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment took full control of the settlement and consolidated their positions by raising Russian flags in several parts of the area. The Vostok Group have increased their speed and are advancing, continuing their attacks, breaking through the Nazi-ideological Ukrainian defenses, demoralizing them, and was never given another chance by the Russian Armed Forces.

