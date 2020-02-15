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The Present World Picture: What To Expect From 2020
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101 views • February 15, 2020
This is the second video in a global crisis 2020 series on climate change, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. The China control system that has successfully managed to silence, torture, and even execute people, is now being introduced to other countries, at the same time that world developments in the areas of economics and technology are providing exactly what is needed to make this system of control even more powerful. This video will give you the present world picture, and detail what to expect from 2020.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/d...
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payment using Cortexpay by GENERAL BYTES Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Some Bay Area Businesses Aren't Accepting Cash Anymore by KPIX CBS SF Bay Area FAIR USE
London's Buses No Longer Accept Cash..!!! by DoubleDeckerAnton FAIR USE
POS Cashless Transactions BY PoTools Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
IFFCO Township (Gujarat) goes cashless with Zeta by Zeta India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Nineteenth century bicycles by Xunco English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
1952 DeSoto - The remarkable advancement in automobile history! by Classic Car Commercials Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
A Trip Down Market Street (1906) by 01DOGG01 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Welcome to the Libraries: The Lobby by UMass Amherst Libraries Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Cashless stores are discriminatory, critics say by CBC News: The National FAIR USE
Melting Money 1000 coins Cash into trash 12 by thanh hoa Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
50 qbit quantum computer by Ian Hughes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Chinese Army The Best Hell March 60th Anniversary HD. Subscribe by GLOBAL Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
US Treasury Bond - 3D Illustration by DonkeyHotey https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
China's own digital currency will allow govt, central bank to monitor spending: Analysts by CNA FAIR USE
Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's Quantum Computer by Civil Disturbia Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Guo Guoping, winning China a place in quantum computing by China Speech Valley & Quantum Center HEFEI (Article found at: http://hefeihightech.chinadaily.com.c...) FAIR USE
sit by my site by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's hidden camps - BBC News by BBC News FAIR USE
Fake News Conspiracy: Donald Trump is Mr. Krabs in disguise! by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Extreme Evil On EarthóCCPís Forced Organ Harvesting by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
How China Trains the Worldís Autocrats to Surveil Their People | NYT by The New York Times FAIR USE
Uighur Muslim prisoners shackled, blindfolded in Xinjiang, China by Hong Kong Free Press FAIR USE
In Chain Xi Jinping's 3-Hour-Long Speech, The Part That's Relevant For India by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Conflict and Compromise in Venezuela: The Two Sides Speak by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Maduro firma acuerdos con Xi Jinping, Presidente de China, este 14 septiembre 2018 by Luigino Bracci Roa - SituaciÛn en Venezuela Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan counterpart by CGTN FAIR USE
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Philippine president in Beijing by CGTN FAIR USE
The Dragon...by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE...BY Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/he...
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/d...
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payment using Cortexpay by GENERAL BYTES Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Some Bay Area Businesses Aren't Accepting Cash Anymore by KPIX CBS SF Bay Area FAIR USE
London's Buses No Longer Accept Cash..!!! by DoubleDeckerAnton FAIR USE
POS Cashless Transactions BY PoTools Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
IFFCO Township (Gujarat) goes cashless with Zeta by Zeta India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Nineteenth century bicycles by Xunco English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
1952 DeSoto - The remarkable advancement in automobile history! by Classic Car Commercials Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
A Trip Down Market Street (1906) by 01DOGG01 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Welcome to the Libraries: The Lobby by UMass Amherst Libraries Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Cashless stores are discriminatory, critics say by CBC News: The National FAIR USE
Melting Money 1000 coins Cash into trash 12 by thanh hoa Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Modern Surveillance State (Documentary) by The Conscious Resistance Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
50 qbit quantum computer by Ian Hughes https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Chinese Army The Best Hell March 60th Anniversary HD. Subscribe by GLOBAL Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
US Treasury Bond - 3D Illustration by DonkeyHotey https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
China's own digital currency will allow govt, central bank to monitor spending: Analysts by CNA FAIR USE
Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's Quantum Computer by Civil Disturbia Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Guo Guoping, winning China a place in quantum computing by China Speech Valley & Quantum Center HEFEI (Article found at: http://hefeihightech.chinadaily.com.c...) FAIR USE
sit by my site by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's hidden camps - BBC News by BBC News FAIR USE
Fake News Conspiracy: Donald Trump is Mr. Krabs in disguise! by Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Extreme Evil On EarthóCCPís Forced Organ Harvesting by Truth Media Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
How China Trains the Worldís Autocrats to Surveil Their People | NYT by The New York Times FAIR USE
Uighur Muslim prisoners shackled, blindfolded in Xinjiang, China by Hong Kong Free Press FAIR USE
In Chain Xi Jinping's 3-Hour-Long Speech, The Part That's Relevant For India by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Conflict and Compromise in Venezuela: The Two Sides Speak by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Maduro firma acuerdos con Xi Jinping, Presidente de China, este 14 septiembre 2018 by Luigino Bracci Roa - SituaciÛn en Venezuela Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan counterpart by CGTN FAIR USE
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Philippine president in Beijing by CGTN FAIR USE
The Dragon...by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE...BY Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/he...
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