Discover the Root Causes of Most Health Conditions, Disease and Cancer

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to recover your health if you don’t find and eliminate the root causes ailing your body. Why? Because inflammation causing toxins impair the immune system thereby affecting overall health and wellness.

As someone who not only had Stage IV Melanoma Cancer, but who also had Hoshimoto’s Autoimmune Disease, beginning stages of MS (Multiple Sclerosis), Stage IV Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, severe Candida, Breast Implant Illness, Bone deterioration and a whole plethora of other diseases, deadly viruses and pathogens – if I hadn’t gone after the root causes afflicting my body then I certainly wouldn’t be alive today.

In this video you will hear about the common – and uncommon – causes of most health conditions, diseases and cancers. I guarantee you that you will be shocked at what you will learn as some of these root causes are common day medical practices and/or products we use day in and day out. These discoveries were made while doing thousands of hours of research while also picking the brains of medical professionals who knew how to think outside the box.

Take control of your health. Eliminate these toxic habits and correct your past “procedures” and watch your body begin to repair itself so you can reclaim your health today!

For more information and resources, visit

Website: www.TriumphOverHealth.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Triumph_Over_Health

------

Disclaimer: The content of this video is based on research conducted by Tina Buenzli and Triumph Over Health unless otherwise noted. The information presented is for educational purposes only. It is not intended to diagnose or prescribe for any medical or psychological condition, nor to prevent, treat, mitigate or cure such conditions. The information contained herein is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a doctor or qualified healthcare professional. Therefore, this information is not intended as medical advice, but rather a sharing of knowledge and information based on research and personal experience. Triumph Over Health encourages you to make your own health care decisions based on your judgment and research in partnership with a doctor or qualified healthcare professional.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Association. Again, the information on this website is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, cure, mitigate or prescribe for any disease or condition.

