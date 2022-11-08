Peter Hobson - The Failing Financial System, Incoming CBDC, & Benefits of Precious Metals

Maria Zee





Nov 8, 2022





Peter Hobson from Gold Bullion Australia Group (Gold Stackers) joins us to discuss the failing financial system, a history on how precious metals has saved people's wealth during previous financial collapses and the reason why he believes investing in previous metals supports peoples' freedoms, and keeps their money safe from the globalists.





Peter discusses how banks around the world have systematically removed gold and silver from people's psyche, and the danger people all over the world are currently in by trusting in the current financial system, as well as warning about the incoming CBDC.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sgy7q-peter-hobson-the-failing-financial-system-incoming-cbdc-and-benefits-of-pre.html



