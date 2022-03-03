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40 vs 45: Which One Is Better For Self Defense?
ammodotcom
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72 views • March 03, 2022
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When it comes to picking a handgun cartridge for your carry gun or for home defense, you can’t go wrong with the 40 Smith & Wesson (S&W) or the 45 ACP.

Both cartridges have faithfully served shooters for decades. The 45 ACP cut its teeth in the trenches of WWI and served the U.S. Military faithfully all the way through Vietnam. On the other hand, the 40 S&W was baptized by fire in the concrete jungle by law enforcement officers (LEO), the FBI, and CCW permit holders starting in the 90’s all the way up to the present day.

However, many shooters find themselves in a dilemma when they decide to purchase a new semi-auto pistol: Which one is better? 40 S&W or 45 ACP?

There's a lot of hype and myth surrounding both of these handgun cartridges. The 45 ACP served the US military for many years with its counterpart, the 1911, while the 40 S&W was born out of necessity for a more powerful handgun round for law enforcement officers (LEOs).

In this ammo comparison, Chris and Dave will separate fact from fiction as they discuss the pros and cons of America's cartridge, the 45 ACP, and the compromise caliber, the 40 S&W.

To read a more in-depth comparison, check out the full article here: https://ammo.com/comparison/40-vs-45

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