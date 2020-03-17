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Coronavirus Death Numbers in Context (March 17, 2020)
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31 views • March 20, 2020
This is a short video about current coronavirus (COVID-19) United States death numbers on March 17, 2020 compared to expected deaths from similar diseases usually categorized as influenza and pneumonia.
Credit: Pete Linforth by way of Pixabay for the background image of the coronavirus.
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/coronavirus-corona-virus-covid-19-4833754/
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Credit: Pete Linforth by way of Pixabay for the background image of the coronavirus.
https://pixabay.com/illustrations/coronavirus-corona-virus-covid-19-4833754/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
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