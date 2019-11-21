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4 BIG C’s LEADING THE CRASH: CONFUSION, Contraction, Contagion, Chaos
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18 views • November 21, 2019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/four-big-cs-leading-crash-confusion-contraction-contagion-chaos-lynette-zang/
The US government is now in its 12th day of an ongoing shut down, extending the political confusion that began in 2018. China’s PMI didn’t just show a slowdown, it showed a contraction. It wasn’t just visible in china, South Korea was contractionary for the 2nd month, Taiwan’s fell to a 3-year low, Malaysia PMI scored a record low. And those countries that export to China? Europe’s growth prospects look pretty gloomy too. It seems that China’s woes are globally contagious. And all of this, and more, has been creating market chaos.
Private and public pension plans to the rescue of stock and bond markets. We’re already in a global pension crisis and as Rahm Emanuel once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.
While everyone will be impacted by the crisis, some will come out the other side in a much better position. Who? Those that retain real wealth. They will have the opportunity to buy real assets at bargain prices. This is why those that understand money, own gold.
The US government is now in its 12th day of an ongoing shut down, extending the political confusion that began in 2018. China’s PMI didn’t just show a slowdown, it showed a contraction. It wasn’t just visible in china, South Korea was contractionary for the 2nd month, Taiwan’s fell to a 3-year low, Malaysia PMI scored a record low. And those countries that export to China? Europe’s growth prospects look pretty gloomy too. It seems that China’s woes are globally contagious. And all of this, and more, has been creating market chaos.
Private and public pension plans to the rescue of stock and bond markets. We’re already in a global pension crisis and as Rahm Emanuel once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste”.
While everyone will be impacted by the crisis, some will come out the other side in a much better position. Who? Those that retain real wealth. They will have the opportunity to buy real assets at bargain prices. This is why those that understand money, own gold.
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