[Streamed live on Jun 21, 2022] CuttingEdge: Midnight Ride Watch Party Masters of Ancient Wisdom

Live Stream Tuesday 6/21/202212noonEST/11CST

CE Midnight Watch Party





In this Current and Timeless Episode of the Midnight Ride Jon Pounders and David Carrico take on the Root races which are stages in human evolution in the esoteric cosmology of theosophist Helena Petrovna Blavatsky, as described in her book The Secret Doctrine (1888). These races existed mainly on now-lost continents. How does this match up with Biblical prophecy and how have the people in this world been affected by these principles? According to Blavatsky's writings, there will be seven root races assembled for our Earth; each root race is divided into seven subraces. Only five root races have appeared so far; the sixth is expected to emerge in the 28th century. Francis Bacon (whom theosophy considers to be the legendary Count of St. Germain) in his work The New Atlantis (1627) describes a potential future civilization which lives on a land called Bensalem. Strap on the biblical seat belts this is gonna be an eye opener.





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"If I Were The Devil" Paul Harvey 1965:

https://youtu.be/Tc_LnR6G0N8