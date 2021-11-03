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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn EXPOSE the COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda
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181 views • November 03, 2021
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn EXPOSE the Truth About the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda
Dr. Zelenko joins us to share that COVID-19 is treatable, the COVID-19 models and PCR tests are false and the COVID-19 vaccines contain RNA-modifying nano-technology luciferase and other nefarious transhumanism technologies.
General Michael Flynn joins us to discuss the looming hyper inflation, election fraud, medical fraud, "The Great Reset" and more...
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Vaccines Contain RNA-Modifying Nano-Technology, Graphene Oxide, SM-102, Luciferase and Technology Derived from Aborted Fetal Tissue -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda Is Being Pushed by Pro-Depopulation Elitists Who Are In Favor of Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More About the ZStack Protocol Today At:
https://zstacklife.com/
Learn More At:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Why Is the Election In Virginia of Massive Importance?
Read the October 1st Statement from President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-nmz9dwzyav978
How much additional currency has been put into circulation during 2020-2021? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Why Are Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and Legendary Gold and Silver Expert James Turk Openly Talking About Hyper-Inflation?
Why We Must Not Forsake the Gathering Together? “25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
GOP Vows to Fight Biden Plan to Pay $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/28/gop-vows-fight-biden-plan-pay-450000-separated-ill/
What Happened Here? - Elon Musk (World’s Wealthiest Man Worth $292.6 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454930023966773249?s=20
Starving children 'as young as NINE forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food' - https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/627783/Starving-children-as-young-as-NINE-forced-to-give-UN-officials-oral-sex-to-get-food/amp
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger (UN world food programme), I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454808104256737289?s=20
Dr. Zelenko joins us to share that COVID-19 is treatable, the COVID-19 models and PCR tests are false and the COVID-19 vaccines contain RNA-modifying nano-technology luciferase and other nefarious transhumanism technologies.
General Michael Flynn joins us to discuss the looming hyper inflation, election fraud, medical fraud, "The Great Reset" and more...
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Vaccines Contain RNA-Modifying Nano-Technology, Graphene Oxide, SM-102, Luciferase and Technology Derived from Aborted Fetal Tissue -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda Is Being Pushed by Pro-Depopulation Elitists Who Are In Favor of Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More About the ZStack Protocol Today At:
https://zstacklife.com/
Learn More At:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Why Is the Election In Virginia of Massive Importance?
Read the October 1st Statement from President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-nmz9dwzyav978
How much additional currency has been put into circulation during 2020-2021? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Why Are Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and Legendary Gold and Silver Expert James Turk Openly Talking About Hyper-Inflation?
Why We Must Not Forsake the Gathering Together? “25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
GOP Vows to Fight Biden Plan to Pay $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/28/gop-vows-fight-biden-plan-pay-450000-separated-ill/
What Happened Here? - Elon Musk (World’s Wealthiest Man Worth $292.6 billion) https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454930023966773249?s=20
Starving children 'as young as NINE forced to give UN officials oral sex to get food' - https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/627783/Starving-children-as-young-as-NINE-forced-to-give-UN-officials-oral-sex-to-get-food/amp
“If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger (UN world food programme), I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1454808104256737289?s=20
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