Systems of the Beast: Mammon, Merchants & the Mark [Followup or P2]

Following up on the latest in this 'series' (Systems of the Beast: Mammon, Merchants & the Mark) I delve further into scriptural depictions and understandings from (mainly) Revelations, as they pertain to the prophetic 'end-times', the 'mark' of the beast and the world-wide systems controlled by the 'harlot' riding the beast [empire]. In particular, by exposing the 'banksters' and their 'magical' systems' insidious machinations, as well as more in-depth exploration of Mammon, their 'god' of this carnal world. The foregoing topics help to explain why the beast systems involving *worship* are integrally-connected to merchants and commerce; HOW/WHY BUYING AND SELLING (etc.) IS LINKED TO WORSHIP AND THE 'MARK'!Scriptures describe two beast empires of ~worldwide proportions, with the final [renewed] version being in control in the end times. The latter-day version (image) is described as being a world beast (geo-political) empire, which will serve as a 'government' system for all nations. It will be empowered by ten kingdoms, representing confederacies of various nations (e.g., the EU, NAU, etc.), and their various systems of commerce. These such financial systems will be amalgamated into a single, world-wide system of commerce (to regulate buying and selling). Likewise, various systems comprising the world's 'religions' will come under the authority and control of [the 'rider' of] the beast. Given that there are multiple extant systems of commerce and currencies, and myriad religious beliefs & practices throughout the world, it would seem extremely difficult to accomplish any kind of world-wide control--However, it isn't. I explain how control over these systems can and probably will occur; it is much simpler than one might expect, and the foundations are already laid. In fact, much of the infrastructure and bases for smooth operation of these systems are already in operation...Unfortunately, the deceptions embodied within the systems mentioned will end up causing one to be 'marked' by the beast (system), and that mark will signify worship of the beast, with significant short- and long-term consequences. That is, if one doesn't receive the 'mark' , then one cannot buy or sell; this may determine whether one can or will be able to buy food and all necessities for daily living (for both self and family). Also, many who refuse to worship the beast (and mark) will be put to death. In the longer-term, the mark will also [potentially] affect one's status, salvation, and/or in determination of whether or not one will enter the Kingdom, to rule with the Messiah (as priests and kings) during His millennial reign...Please watch and share this and further videos in this 'series', to gain understanding and the realization that things are already set up for the beast systems to control the world, in the very near future. Be warned; prophesied future events will come as a surprise (like a thief in the night) to the vast majority of folk, who will be going on with everyday life, seemingly unawares...See:[Mat 24:38 KJV] 38 For* _as in the days that were before the flood_* they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark,Also:[Luk 17:26-28 KJV] 26 And *_as it was in the days of Noe_*, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. 27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. 28 Likewise also *_as it was in the days of Lot_*; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded;Visit my sites and ‘channels’YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!Go To:——————————Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)Go To:OR:——————————BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):Go To:——————————Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):Go To:——————————Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)Go To:May this video presentation gain a blessing from the Most High, and for all viewers, listeners &/or readers, a blessing from the Most High for discernment and an urge to ACT accordingly, by His will. So be it.