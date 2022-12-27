Are you Catholic and need help?

This video shows that current Catholics are divided to such an extent that many of them have abandoned their faith, finding no one to help them, or who share their same faith.





This video is about helping find like-minded Catholics who can help each other.





For this purpose, and as stated in the video, you have to provide me with this information that I request, to the following email.





The email is as follows:





[email protected]





You have to tell me the following information:





-------------------------------------





0.- Give me your name, (or what's your name).





1.- Original religion that you professed before being Catholic.





2.- Current religion (CONFIRM THAT YOU ARE CURRENTLY CATHOLIC), and that you are neither Protestant, nor Anglican, nor of other Christian religions.





3.- Country (or countries) where you live at the same time (if you live in several countries at the same time, due to your professional work or other causes).





4.- City or cities where you usually live (indicating which province of the country it corresponds to, since there are cities with the same name, in different districts or provinces within the same country). Therefore, indicate the province or district (not just the name of the city where you live).





5.- Tell me the language or languages ​​you speak fluently.





6.- Tell me if you are a man or a woman.





7.- Tell me your marital situation, whether you are married, single, or widowed.





8.- (If you are a Religious), tell me if you are a priest, bishop, cardinal, monk, nun, oblate, hermit, or any other ecclesiastical degree, together with your current situation, or any other information and clarification of interest that you think it might be useful.





9.- Give me the email where you want to receive the correspondence.





10.- Finally, you have to answer question A), B), C), or D). Just choose one of the 4 answers. Do not choose more than one. The possible answers are the following:





++++++++++





A) I will be part of the Catholic Church again, the day that Francisco Bergoglio resigns or dies.





B) I will be part of the Catholic Church again, the day that Benedict XVI is recognized again as the only valid and authentic pope.





C) I will be part of the Catholic Church again, the day the Second Vatican Council is declared void, and I will follow a traditional Pope.





D) I am a Lefevrerian, or I have belonged to his Church and have received his formation (although currently, I no longer receive it. Or I was a sympathizer at the time of Monsignor Lefevre, or of his Church or of the FSSPX, or of any of the more than 40 Churches divided or separated from the original one created by Monsignor Lefevre in his beginnings.In any case, I have nurtured or assimilated in part (or in its entirety), the character and spirituality of Monsignor Lefevre.





+++++++++





You have to answer ONLY the: "A), B), C), or D)".





.....





The current Catholic Church (Dec-2022) is a chaos, where there is no unity of spirit, nor coherent and consistent moral Ideas. In fact, any person who calls himself "Catholic" can express what he wants, because he thinks that the Catholic Church is similar to a political party, where anyone can express their opinion and say what they want. This is the current Catholic Church. The blame for all this lies with modernism introduced by the Second Vatican Council.





In current times, talking about good or evil is something "relative". But before the Second Vatican Council, before 1962, there was a clear and transparent doctrine, where evil was called bad, and good was called good, and there was no "relativity" to these and other concepts. The Second Vatican Council has relativized everything, and good or evil, salvation or damnation, the existence or non-existence of hell, is all relative, according to your point of view or your opinion. All this relativism has its origin in the Second Vatican Council. Before that council, there was nothing relative. All this has created the ruin of the Catholic Church, just as it was predicted in the book of the Apocalypse of Saint John, who affirmed that a day would come when the Vatican would become the headquarters of the Antichrist, and that the world would lose faith (revelation of the Virgin of Fatima).