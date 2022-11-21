Jonathan Wichmann Tells All: The Raw Truth About Politics in Wisconsin [Part 2]

Thank you for checking out the second part of our latest series, "Jonathan Wichmann Tells All".

In this episode Jonathan Wichmann dives into what is really going on inside of Wisconsin's GOP specifically surrounding the very weasle-like and back-stabbing Robin Vos -- exposing Wisconsin's uni-party once and for all.

This episode also touches on the very dangerous psychological warfare operations that have been played out on the American people not just over the past three years, but throughout history as well.

The first step toward changing this system and removing the treasonous folks whom it empowers -- is understanding how it works to begin with.

Enjoy the show.

