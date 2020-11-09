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** Trump: Deep State Big City Election Machines are Corrupt ** - How the Fractional Voting Program Worked to Rig the Election - X22
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172 views • November 09, 2020
** X-22 Report - https://x22report.com/
** Former Prosecutor Sidney Powell Levels Huge Voter Fraud Allegations Against Dominion Voter Systems
PT News, By Stephen Oatley - November 8, 2020
Article: https://www.ptnewsnetwork.com/former-prosecutor-sidney-powell-levels-huge-voter-fraud-allegations-against-dominion-voter-systems/
** Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein’s Husband a Major Shareholder at Dominion Ballot Counting Systems
The Gateway Pundit, By Joe Hoft - November 8, 2020
Full Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/
** Former Prosecutor Sidney Powell Levels Huge Voter Fraud Allegations Against Dominion Voter Systems
PT News, By Stephen Oatley - November 8, 2020
Article: https://www.ptnewsnetwork.com/former-prosecutor-sidney-powell-levels-huge-voter-fraud-allegations-against-dominion-voter-systems/
** Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein’s Husband a Major Shareholder at Dominion Ballot Counting Systems
The Gateway Pundit, By Joe Hoft - November 8, 2020
Full Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/
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