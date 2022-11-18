FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 31, 2022.



Isaiah 56:1, 2 & 6 says: Thus saith the Lord, Keep ye judgment, and do justice: for my salvation is near to come, and my righteousness to be revealed. Blessed is the man that doeth this, and the son of man that layeth hold on it; that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and keepeth his hand from doing any evil. Also the sons of the stranger, that join themselves to the Lord, to serve him, and to love the name of the Lord, to be his servants, every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant.



Taking hold of God’s covenant which says, in Hebrews 10:16-17, This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them; And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.



God’s existing covenant has “My laws”, God’s holy ten commandments, which includes His holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.



As followers of Christ, we are not to pollute the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath. How? We should NOT be working on that day or performing physical labor. We are not to buy or sell. We are not to do hobbies or sporting activities.



The Sabbath is the day of rest of the Lord thy God. Hebrews 4:9-10 says, There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God. For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his.



God ceased from His works on the seventh day. God is asking us to do likewise as per His 4th commandment. Further, according to Strong’s Concordance G4520, rest means a keeping a Sabbath. Thus, a rest or Sabbath still remains for God’s people.



