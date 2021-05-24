Corstet: Inflation 2021 #1 - Inflation Concerns Return as Fed Considers Interest Rate Hikes

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi begins a new series with an examination of the basic concepts of inflation.



On June 4, 2020, Dr. Corsi posted an article entitled, "U.S. Dollar at Risk of a Hyperinflationary Collapse, Gold and Silver Remain the “Canary in the Coal Mine” of Hyperinflation"



Dr. Corsi provides stark evidence that the risk of collapse is even more probable today.



Is this the ultimate test for Modern Monetary Theory?



How quickly will trillions of new spending bring the entire economic system to its knees?



This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com