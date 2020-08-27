60 GHz Soon - School Routers. Parents, please watch and learn...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
*There is controversy about whether Wuhan actually had the 60 GHz millimeter wave frequency 5G fully operational to cause the scam CV illnesses and deaths. Some say Wuhan was only using MHz microwaves 5G at the time of the scam outbreak. The official statistics don’t reflect a 60 GHz causation, as most of the symptomatic cases and deaths were alleged to be of older adults and the elderly. Nearly none were children, teens and young adults. However, 60 GHz would have definitely harmed them as well.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly8jcw7L3JQ
david yates YT Channel
Further Info from One Second to Midnight YT Channel