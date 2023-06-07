Street Preacher Arrested within SECONDS for Preaching Gospel at "Pride" Rally

‘An Unjust Arrest!’: Street Preacher in PA Arrested Less Than One Minute After Arriving at Pride Rally While Trying to Quote Bible Verse.Damon Atkins was arrested by police Sergeant Bradley T. McClure within seconds of speaking the gospel at a pride event. One ideology must not be put as superior to others, nor should someone be arrested for "disrespecting" such beliefs. The officer should be fired immediately by the Reading police department.
The first amendment is under assault.
#firstamendment #freespeech #woke #pride #christians
https://www.faithwire.com/2023/06/06/an-unjust-arrest-street-preacher-in-pa-arrested-less-than-one-minute-after-arriving-at-pride-rally-while-trying-to-quote-bible-verse/
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.