Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Clay Clark of Thrivetimeshow.com!

Clay Clark joins Pastor Todd to discuss the late Dr. Rashid Buttar, Modified Poly Nucleotides, nefarious technology and patents, The ReAwaken America Tour and a whole lot more!thrivetimeshow.com
To support our work please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Our website is www.PastorTodd.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.