The New World Order won't like this...

This message holds truth for world news, and current events in December 2022. Today... this week, this month and motivation is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize total bio-metric surveillance. What we have seen so far is corporations and governments collecting data about where we go, who we meet, what movies we watch. The next phase is this surveillance is going under our skin. Mass surveillance systems are attempting to be established in Democratic countries, which previously rejected them. Governments want to know not just where we go or who we are with but they want to know what is happening inside of our bodies. “We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious solos. We are now hack able animals.” Watch the video...

Please Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS as well as the NOTIFICATION BELL. Follow Me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Thanks for watching.

👉 Support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

👉 Link-Tree:

https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#worldeconomicforum #thegreatreset #prepardness #prepper #shtf #survival #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy