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PFIZER JAB TO BE APPROVED FOR KIDS AGE 5-11! HERE'S THE DATA
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11 views • October 26, 2021
Sorry for the sound issues-- I did mute the mic before starting the selected portion of the live presentation.
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA
Approx start time of selected clip is approx 3 hr 15 min into live stream.
Thanks for watching!
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laaL0_xKmmA
Approx start time of selected clip is approx 3 hr 15 min into live stream.
Thanks for watching!
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