DOCTOR’S PANEL - VACCINE SHEDDING, TRANSMISSION & SOLUTIONS

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A Special Presentation by Vaccine Choice Canada.
During this Special Doctor’s Panel these highly respected doctors discuss the pressing concerns of Covid-19 Vaccine Shedding, Transmission and Solutions.
Dr Larry Palevsky, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Patrick Phillips join Dr. Stephen Malthouse for this rich and revealing discussion!