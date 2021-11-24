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Why Are Dems Encouraging Anarchy?
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50 views • November 24, 2021
MSM won’t investigate motives behind the Waukesha WI massacre.
Darrell Brooks had an extensive criminal record and never should have been able to do this.
Why was he out?
Radical Dems claim emptying prisons of criminals is a small price to pay for ‘equity’.
We’re getting a taste of the consequences now.
There is nothing equitable about anarchy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283493614001
Darrell Brooks had an extensive criminal record and never should have been able to do this.
Why was he out?
Radical Dems claim emptying prisons of criminals is a small price to pay for ‘equity’.
We’re getting a taste of the consequences now.
There is nothing equitable about anarchy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6283493614001
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