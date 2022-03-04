Canadians to Withdraw Money From Banks . No confidence in Canadian Government. monetary run off

This Video was originally posted on Feb 14, 2022



What Is a Bank Run?

A bank run occurs when a large number of customers of a bank or other financial institution withdraw their deposits simultaneously over concerns of the bank's solvency.



As more people withdraw their funds, the probability of default increases, prompting more people to withdraw their deposits. In extreme cases, the bank's reserves may not be sufficient to cover the withdrawals.



A bank run occurs when large groups of depositors withdraw their money from banks simultaneously based on fears that the institution will become insolvent.

With more people withdrawing money, banks will use up their cash reserves and ultimately end up defaulting.

Bank runs have occurred throughout history including during the Great Depression and the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was established in 1933 in response to a bank run.

Silent bank runs occur when funds are withdrawn via electronic transfer instead of in-person.